Around the same time, police found another man just three blocks away — in the 5100 block of New Hampshire Avenue NW — who had also been shot multiple times. The man, who has not been identified, was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was treated for what the police said are life-threatening injuries.
The third victim, Everette Faison, 42, was found around 9 p.m. Friday in the unit block of Galveston Place SW, according to police. He had been shot multiple times and was transported to a nearby hospital, where he died.
The two killings raise the number of homicides in the nation’s capital so far this year to at least 85 — and come shortly after D.C. police chief Robert J. Contee III declared the city is facing “a rising tide of gun violence.”