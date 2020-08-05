One man was pronounced dead on the scene and a second man died at a hospital, police said. They said a 17-year-old male also was shot; he was taken to a hospital with injuries not believed to be life threatening.

The identities of the victims were not immediately released. No arrests were made, and police did not comment on a possible motive.

The shooting occurred near Starburst Plaza, known for a confluence of streets that include Florida and Maryland avenues and Bladensburg and Benning roads.

The Carver-Langston neighborhood has been hit hard by violence this year and is one of the communities in the police department’s Summer Crime Initiative.

In an incident in Northwest D.C., police said four people, including a 15-year-old boy, were shot at about 9:15 p.m. in front of a liquor store in the 5400 block of Georgia Avenue, on the border of the Brightwood Park and 16th Street Heights neighborhoods.

Police said one victim was shot in the chest and stomach, two were shot in the legs and the fourth was struck in the buttocks. Police said none of the injuries appeared to be life threatening. No arrests were made.

About 12:20 a.m. on Wednesday, police said, a man standing in the 4000 block of Minnesota Avenue NE, near Benning Road, was struck by a bullet.

Police said in a report the victim was looking at his phone when he heard a man yell. The victim told police he looked up and saw a man pointing a gun at him.