Two people died over the weekend in separate crashes in Northern Virginia.

In one incident, a 23-year-old man died Saturday in a crash along the Fairfax County Parkway and Rolling Road in the Springfield area.

One crash happened around 2:44 p.m. Saturday along Linton Hall and Rollins Ford roads in the Bristow area of Prince William County.

Prince William County police said a 19-year-old man — who was later identified as Ryan George Khazmo, of Bristow — was headed east on Linton Hall Road at a “high rate of speed” when he lost control of his vehicle, went off the road and hit a utility pole.

He was pronounced dead on the scene, according to police. Authorities said he was wearing a seat belt at the time of the incident.

There was another crash around 4:34 p.m. Friday along the Fairfax County Parkway and Rolling Road in the Springfield area.

Fairfax County police said a man — who was later identified as Syed-Humza Mahmood, of Annandale — was driving his Lexus “at a high rate of speed” southbound on the parkway when he hit two vehicles before his car flipped and he was ejected.

He was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, police said. The other two drivers were taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Police said alcohol was apparently not a factor.

Both crashes remain under investigation.