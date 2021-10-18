Prince William County police said a 19-year-old man — who was later identified as Ryan George Khazmo, of Bristow — was headed east on Linton Hall Road at a “high rate of speed” when he lost control of his vehicle, went off the road and hit a utility pole.
He was pronounced dead on the scene, according to police. Authorities said he was wearing a seat belt at the time of the incident.
There was another crash around 4:34 p.m. Friday along the Fairfax County Parkway and Rolling Road in the Springfield area.
Fairfax County police said a man — who was later identified as Syed-Humza Mahmood, of Annandale — was driving his Lexus “at a high rate of speed” southbound on the parkway when he hit two vehicles before his car flipped and he was ejected.
He was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, police said. The other two drivers were taken to a hospital with minor injuries.
Police said alcohol was apparently not a factor.
Both crashes remain under investigation.