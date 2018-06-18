Two men who were riding a motorcycle Monday morning in downtown Washington were critically injured when they were struck by a pickup truck a few blocks from Union Station in Northwest Washington, officials said.

The crash happened about 9:30 a.m. near New Jersey Avenue and F Street NW. D.C. fire department officials said the two injured men were both on the motorcycle.

The men, who are said to be in their 20s, were transported to hospitals with critical injuries, according to Vito Maggiolo, a spokesman for D.C. fire.

D.C. police said the driver of the pickup truck stayed at the scene and no one has been charged. The driver of the pickup did not suffer major injuries, officials said.

Some streets in the area were closed briefly as emergency crews responded to the scene. The cause of the crash is under investigation.