Deandre Jackson, 28, of Upper Marlboro, and Omar Barnes, 29, of Southeast Washington, face recommended sentencing ranges of six-to-16 years and 16-to-26 years, respectively.

They pleaded guilty Friday to hauling an ATM that held $68,480 from a 7-Eleven in the Fairland area of Montgomery County last year.

They also pleaded guilty to trying to steal an ATM five days later from another 7-Eleven. That time, they were caught by police who had become so frustrated with the trend that they set up undercover surveillance teams around certain stores.

A third partner in their efforts, Janarro Hewett, 28, of Hyattsville, pleaded guilty last year and was sentenced to eight years in prison.

Rand Lucey, an attorney for one of the defendants, said Friday his client was sorry.

“Mr. Jackson has accepted responsibly and is very remorseful for his role in these incidents,” Lucey said. “No weapons were used. No one was injured. And that was very much by design.”

In court documents filed last spring, Montgomery County detectives said that 18 times over the previous year, thieves in the Washington area had used stolen pickup trucks to crash through storefronts to steal ATMs.

It is not known if Jackson, Barnes and Hewett were tied to any other heists. Police have said there are other crews engaged in the practice.

The bold crimes are prompting store owners around the country to take “preparations and countermeasures,” said David N. Tente, executive director of the ATM Industry Association.

Two key methods: having sturdy posts, known as bollards, erected in front of stores; and fastening ATMs to the floor or wall in a more secure way than regular bolts.

According to court records, after hoisting the ATMs onto a stolen pickup, the robbers flee the scene quickly and get to work trying to pull out the cash.

“With the right tools, it may only take minutes to open up an ATM vault,” Tente said in an email.

Store owners are also getting machines with GPS devices that track the unit when it starts to move. “Sometimes you can get the police on top of this quickly,” Tente said.

In court Friday, Assistant State’s Attorney Sheila Bagheri summarized the cases against Jackson and Barnes.

Shortly after 3 a.m. on May 2, two men walked into a 7-Eleven along Tech Road in the Fairland area of the county. They wore black hoodies, black masks and black clothes, and jumped over the counter and forced two clerks to the ground. One of the men tried to spray paint over surveillance camera lenses, but didn’t get one of them covered, according to Bagheri.

Video captured a Ford F-350 accelerate into the store, going backward. Three men then loaded the ATM onto the truck and drove away, said Bagheri.

Investigators determined that a short time later, the men transferred the ATM to a difference vehicle.

Five days later, on May 7, Montgomery County police set up surveillance outside a 7-Eleven on Lockwood Drive.