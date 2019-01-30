Two men were found fatally wounded by gunfire Wednesday evening in Bladensburg, city police said.

The shooting happened in the 5000 block of 57th Avenue about 5:03 p.m., Bladensburg Police Chief Tracy D. Stone said in a released statement. Responding officers found one man on the ground suffering from an apparent gunshot wound and officers located a second victim nearby, police said.

Both men were taken by medics to local hospitals, where they died, police said.

Prince George’s County police detectives will investigate the killings, city and county police said.

No further details were immediately released.

Read more:

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news