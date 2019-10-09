Two men were found fatally shot inside a rowhouse in a neighborhood of Northeast Washington, according to D.C. police.

Police responded to the 1600 block of Rosedale Street NW just before 10 p.m. and found the two victims, said D.C. police chief Peter Newsham.

The victims were not immediately identified, but were described as being in their mid-to-late 20s, Newsham said.

Police said they were searching for a male who was seen fleeing the scene. He was described as a black male with a medium complexion who was 5-foot-8 and 5-foot-10 inches tall with long dreadlocks and was wearing dark clothing.

A motive was not immediately known, Newsham said, and it was not clear if the victims lived inside the house.

About two dozen people gathered on the street nearby, many of them crying loudly and hugged each other as they arrived and heard news of the shooting.

“You can hear the families that are here in the neighborhood … They are absolutely devastated by this,” Newsham said.

Newsham said that police, prosecutors and judges need to do a better job of arresting, convicting and sentencing those who are responsible for such violent acts.

“To be quite honest, I’m sick and tired of the shootings that are happening in our city and I think collectively we have to do something about it,” the chief said.

It was the second deadly shooting that D.C. police responded to on Wednesday.

Earlier, police said a teenager was killed in the 1300 block of Half Street SW in a neighborhood one block away from Nationals Park near the District’s Waterfront. The victim was identified as 15-year-old Thomas Johnson of Southeast Washington, police said.

