Two men were wounded after shots were fired Sunday night in Loudoun County, the county sheriff’s office said.

Both of the men were found with serious wounds after gunfire was reported about 9 p.m. in the Rusty Blackhaw Square area of Sterling, the sheriff’s office said.

One was found along the square and the other inside a nearby house, the sheriff’s office said. Both were taken to a hospital.

The square is a residential street just north of Route 7.

The incident was under investigation Sunday night.