Two men were shot and killed early Monday near the U Street corridor in Northwest Washington and near Fort Davis Park in Southeast, according to D.C. police.

The latest shooting occurred in Northwest in the 1900 block of Ninth Street, a few blocks from the Shaw-Howard University Metro station. Police said two men were shot about 1 a.m. One died; the other was being treated at a hospital.

Police had only an incomplete description of the shooter as a heavyset man wearing a black shirt and blue jeans. The deceased victim’s name was not immediately released. Police said he was from Maryland.

The second fatal shooting occurred at 12:05 a.m. in the 3900 block of Pennsylvania Avenue SE, near a strip shopping mall. Police said the man suffered multiple gunshot wounds and died from his injuries.

His name was not immediately released. Police said they had no description of a shooter.

The two fatal shootings on Monday and another fatal shooting near the Benning Road Metro station in Southeast Washington on Sunday bring the District’s homicide count to 103 for the year, a 35 percent increase over this time in 2017.