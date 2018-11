Two men were shot, one critically, early Wednesday in the Bellevue neighborhood of Southwest Washington, according to D.C. police.

The man who was critically injured was unconscious at the scene, police said. The other victim was taken to an area hospital. The shootings occurred about 4 a.m. on a residential street in the first block of Galveston Place SW.

Police have not released the identities of the victims. Detectives were still on the scene as of 8 a.m.