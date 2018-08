Two men were shot, one critically, Tuesday afternoon in Northeast Washington, according to D.C. police.

The shootings occurred about 12:30 p.m. in the 6200 block of Dix Street NE, near the Maryland border.

Police said one man was taken to a hospital with injuries described as not life-threatening. A second man was reported to be unconscious, police said.

Authorities were looking for two men wearing all black in a black four-door Infiniti with paper license plates.