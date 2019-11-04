Dustin Sternbeck, a police spokesman, said one of the men died at a hospital and the two other men were being treated in critical condition. No lookout for a suspect was given, and police did not comment further on the circumstances.

The incident was reported to police about 6:45 a.m. and occurred in a building in the 3100 block of 16th Street NW, along the border with Columbia Heights, near Irving Street NW, and across the street from a school.

Throughout the morning, police were seen going in and out of the complex consisting of two joined three-story rowhouses.

A man who said he represented the management company helped police secure video from surveillance cameras.

