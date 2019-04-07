Two men were shot to death early Sunday in Capitol Heights, according to Prince George’s County police.

Authorities released few details of the shooting, saying the incident was still being investigated.

The shooting occurred around 12:10 a.m. in the 5100 block of Fable Street, police said. The victims were both adults; one died at the scene and the other was pronounced dead at a hospital, police said.

“Detectives are working to establish suspect(s) and motive,” the police department tweeted.

A spokeswoman said the names of the victims were being withheld pending notification of each man’s next of kin.