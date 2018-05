Two men were stabbed, one fatally, in Prince William County, police said.

The wounded man is expected to survive, said Jonathan Perok, a spokesman for Prince William County police. The victims were not identified.

The incident happened in the 7500 block of Prince Cole Court in Manassas, police said.

Police said an initial investigation shows that the stabbings resulted from an altercation in a parking lot. Police do not have a suspect.