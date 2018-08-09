The two men had planned to steal a car, but they hadn’t accounted for one thing: The car they chose to steal had a stick shift.

The incident unfolded about 9:15 p.m. Aug. 2 at Westfield Montgomery mall in Bethesda, Md.

Montgomery County police said a man was walking back to his car in a garage when two men came up to him. One demanded the victim’s car keys, and the other threatened him and implied that he was armed with a weapon, police said.

The robbers took the man’s keys, got into the car and started it. But that’s when they discovered a problem, police said.

Detectives said the “suspects then realized that they could not drive a manual transmission.”

A surveillance video shows the would-be car thieves fleeing.

Anyone with information is asked to call 240-773-5100. A cash reward is being offered in the case.