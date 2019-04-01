Two more people have been charged with murder in connection with the MS-13-related slaying of a Fairfax County teen in 2017, bringing the arrests in the case to eight, Prince William County police said Monday.

Jose Turcios-Flores, 25, of no fixed address, and Carlos Escobar Salinas, 27, of no fixed address, were arrested in Texas in mid-March and extradited back to Prince William County to face trial in the killing of 18-year-old Miguel Angel Ruiz Carrillo, police said.

Carrillo, who had ties to MS-13, met gang members in some woods near his home in the Mount Vernon section of Fairfax County in August 2017, according to a search warrant filed in Fairfax County.

Carrillo was assaulted, driven from the scene and not heard from again, according to the search warrant. His body was discovered in Nokesville later that month, and several people have been charged with murder, abduction and gang participation in connection with the slaying.

Police have not released a motive for the killing.

