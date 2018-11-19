The killings of two high school students, who had been sitting in this Honda Civic, left a Montgomery County cul-de-sac littered with shell casings. (Montgomery County court records)

Two more Maryland men were found guilty Monday in the execution-style killings of two high school students on the eve of their graduations last year.

The verdicts bring to three the number of convictions in the case.

“This is one of the saddest victories that anyone could ever have,” said William Tewelow, the stepfather of victim Artem Ziberov, after hearing the verdict in Montgomery County Circuit Court. “It’s really not a victory for us but for the community. They won’t have to worry about their children ever getting hurt by these two. To us, it’s justice.”

Edgar Garcia-Gaona, 25, and 26-year-old Rony Galicia were found guilty of first-degree murder, robbery and other counts after a three-week trial.

In January, Jose Canales-Yanez, 27, was convicted in the case. The fourth suspect, Roger Garcia, awaits trial. He is 21.

The killings received widespread attention because of their timing — as the victims were set to start new chapters in their lives — and the planning by the shooters.



From left, three suspects in the case have been convicted: Jose Canales-Yanez, Rony Galicia and Edgar Garcia-Gaona. The fourth suspect on far right, Roger Garcia, awaits trial. (Montgomery County Police)

The two teens, Ziberov, 18, and his friend, Shadi Najjar, 17, had been lured by the use of social media to quiet cul-de-sac in the Montgomery Village area, where they thought they’d be selling an extra ticket to their graduation ceremony at Germantown’s Northwest High School.

Instead, after the two arrived, they were met by more than 30 rounds fired in seven seconds at the car in which they sat.

They died in the front seat, still in their seat belts. Ziberov’s body was found lurched left, and Najjar’s body, in the driver’s seat, was lurched right. Their heads leaned against one another. Beside Najjar’s left leg and against the door was a bloodstained graduation ticket.

Earlier coverage: A planned ambush, more than 30 rounds fired

In an earlier trial, prosecutors described Canales-Yanez as the ringleader, who waited for months to exact revenge on Najjar after Najjar reportedly stole marijuana from Canales-Yanez’s wife during a botched drug deal. Months later, as Canales-Yanez was doing Google searches on his phone, prosecutors said he looked for a music topic they contend shows his mind-set: I kill for my family rap songs.



Authorities say at least 30 rounds were fired at the Honda in seven seconds. (Montgomery County court records)

Tewelow held his wife’s hand, with his head down and eyes closed, as the verdicts were announced. He began to cry, a reaction he tried to explain later.

“I certainly wasn’t sad for the verdict. They got what they deserved,” he said in an interview. “And I couldn’t say I was happy. I think I cried for the complete insanity of this tragedy. What a useless, useless act — for everyone and every family.”

Adi Najjar, the father of Shadi Najjar, was in court for the verdict, as he has been for nearly every minute of the proceedings. He said he hugged his wife and friends, and then looked at Garcia-Gaona and Galicia, whom he had noticed smiling occasionally during the trial as they walked in and out of court or spoke with their attorneys.

“Their faces changed. I didn’t see the smiles on their faces anymore,” Adi Najjar said.

He said he noticed a woman crying whom he said he believed was one of the defendant’s mothers. “She lost her son, too,” he said. “I understand. A mother is a mother.”

Earlier Monday morning, his wife told him she had seen Shadi in a dream. He was smiling. “Shadi’s smile — it’s a message to you,” he recalled telling his wife. “It’s a message to you: relax. He was saying, ‘Don’t worry, they’re guilty. The jury will find them guilty.’ ”

Adi Najjar and Tewelow praised the detectives, prosecutors and jurors.

Najjar said the defense attorneys were skilled. “They had very good lawyers. They did their best.”

After sitting through the second trial in the case, Najjar said he was struck even more by the coldhearted, deliberate planning that went in to the murders. “It’s just crazy,” he said.

He plans to attend every day of Roger Garcia’s trial.

“I will be there. My job — I am a grieving father — is to make sure every one of them is put behind bars until they die,” he said.

Canales-Yanez has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, and Najjar said he expects the same terms for Garcia-Gaona and Galicia.

“I’m not going to finish until I know they’re all going to rot in hell,” he said.

Najjar said he and his wife have had to try to make a new life, one void of the dreams and hopes they’d had for their only child. “Our motivations, our dreams, all of it is gone. It’s finished,” he said.

He said he tries to lean on his Muslim faith and the hope that he will see his son again.

“I ask God to give me patience to continue in this life,” he said.

His wife, an artist, draws pictures, he said, that she leaves at their son’s grave.