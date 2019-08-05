Two motorcyclists were killed over the weekend in two, separate crashes in Maryland. (i Stock)

Two people were killed in separate motorcycle crashes over the weekend.

One incident happened around 6 p.m. Sunday.

Maryland State Police said a motorcyclist — who was later identified as Jared Stewart, 26 — was driving on the ramp from Harry S. Truman Drive to westbound Central Avenue in Upper Marlboro when he lost control, went across the median and hit two other motorcycles that were stopped on the right shoulder of the road.

Police said Stewart was thrown from his motorcycle.

He was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead. The other motorcycle riders “refused treatment at the scene,” according to police.

About two hours later, there was another fatal crash involving a motorcyclist. Polices said the rider — who was later identified as Brian Okeith Norris, 34, of Parkville — crashed near Interstate 695 and Route 2 in Glen Burnie.

He died at the scene, police said. An initial investigation found that alcohol is not believed to have been a factor.

Both incidents remain under investigation.

