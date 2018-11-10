Two people died and another suffered life-threatening injuries after a wreck Saturday morning in Montgomery County involving a Toyota and a Peapod delivery truck, police officials said.

The truck, a Freightliner MT45, had been traveling south on New Hampshire Avenue in Silver Spring about 5:40 a.m. The Toyota, a 1997 Corolla, was in the process of making a left turn onto Northampton Drive when the crash occurred, according to police.

The driver of Corolla died at the scene, police said. He had been traveling with two passengers — a woman who was taken to a hospital, where she died, and a man who was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The truck driver was not injured.

Police officials said they would release the names of those who died after their family members have been notified.