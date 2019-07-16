Two off-duty D.C. firefighters and a third person were charged with assaulting a police officer and resisting arrest after an altercation in downtown Washington on Sunday.

Officers responded to the 1200 block of Connecticut Avenue NW about 3:30 a.m. for a report of disorderly conduct, according to court charging documents. Three people there were asked to leave an establishment before “returning to confront the officers,” the documents said.

Courtney Barnes, an off-duty firefighter who fire officials said joined the department in 2007, pushed one officer in the chest before striking another with a closed fist, according to the documents. When officers tried to arrest him, he allegedly punched a third officer and pushed a fourth.

“I’m an EMT that works with y’all, and I hope that y’all take a bullet to the head because I’m not going to revive you!” Barnes said, according to a charging document.

Kimberly Gorham, another off-duty firefighter who fire officials said joined the department in 2016, punched one officer in the neck and scratched another, the documents said.

A third person allegedly involved in the altercation, Berick A. Barkley of Northwest Washington, was also arrested after attempting to punch an officer, the documents said.

Barnes, Gorham and Barkley were charged with assault on a police officer and resisting arrest in the incident, which was first reported by NBC4. D.C. fire officials said Barnes and Gorham were placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the criminal case.

Attorneys for the three defendants could not immediately be reached for comment.

D.C. police also did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

