Police investigate at Seventh Street and Pennsylvania Avenue NW after two pedestrians were struck by a bus at about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. (Clarence Williams/The Washington Post)

Two pedestrians who were struck by a tour bus in downtown Washington have died.

D.C. police said Thursday morning that the victims “succumbed to their injuries.” They were struck around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday at Seventh Street and Pennsylvania Avenue NW.

They were taken to a hospital with injuries that police had said were life-threatening.

The crash is under investigation. The tour bus, which had the company name Eyre Bus, Tour, Travel on the side, was parked Wednesday night in the 700 block of Pennsylvania Avenue near the Navy Memorial and across the street from the National Archives.

