A driver, identified as Berlynn Matthews, 21, also of Baltimore County, went through that area and saw Day in the roadway, police said. She got out of her car to help, they said.
A motorcycle hit the body of the first pedestrian and then struck Matthews, a police spokeswoman said in an e mail.
Police think Day had died before he was struck by the motorcycle, Joy Stewart, the spokeswoman for the county police said by e mail. She said police were awaiting results of an autopsy.
In a statement, police said they arrested a motorcyclist in the incident.
They said William Collazo-Brown, 24, an off-duty county police officer, was charged with DUI-related offenses. He has been with the department since 2019, the statement said.
The matter remains under investigation, police said.