Two pedestrians were injured — one seriously — after they were struck by a Rockville Volunteer Fire Department vehicle Saturday night, police said Sunday.

According to Montgomery County police, at about 9:30 p.m. a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado assigned to department was traveling eastbound on Beall Avenue when it struck a man and woman.

Both were transported to a hospital for treatment; the woman suffered life-threatening injuries, police said. Authorities did not have any further details on the woman’s status Sunday.

The cause of the collision is under investigation, police said in a statement.

The driver of the Silverado, Diane Evans, 59, of Rockville, was not injured, police said.

According to the Rockville Volunteer Fire Department website, Evans is an emergency medical services lieutenant with the department.