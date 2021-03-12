Officials said she was wearing a seat belt and was alone in the car. The driver was identified as Skye Elizabeth Richardson, of Woodbridge.

AD

Another incident happened in Prince George’s County at Central Avenue and Davey Street.

Prince George’s County police said it unfolded just after 2 p.m. when a driver was headed west on Central Avenue and lost control of the vehicle. The driver struck a center median and hit a male pedestrian. The pedestrian was pronounced dead on the scene, according to county police.

AD

The driver stayed on the scene, according to officials. The victim’s name was not released, pending the notification of his family.

Two fatal crashes also occurred in Montgomery County. One involved a pedestrian and happened just after 9 p.m. along New Hampshire Avenue near Oakview Drive in the Hillandale area.

AD

There was no immediate information on the incident but police said the roads in the area were closed for several hours.

The other crash in Montgomery County left a motorcycle driver dead. In that incident, police said an initial investigation found that the motorcycle driver was headed south on Shady Grove Road near Epsilon Drive in Gaithersburg just before 4 p.m. when the motorcycle collided with a van that was making a turn from northbound Shady Grove Road.

Police said the motorcycle driver was taken to a hospital and later died. He was identified as Kereem Cumberbatch, 31, of Frederick.

The van driver was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, according to Montgomery County police.