Two pedestrians were struck by a vehicle Thursday night in Wheaton.

Montgomery County Fire officials said in a Twitter message that a father and his son were hit around 11:30 p.m. near Blueridge and Amherst avenues. The child's age was not immediately disclosed.

They were transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

It was not immediately clear whether the vehicle that struck the two pedestrians stayed on the scene.