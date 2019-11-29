By Dana Hedgpeth closeDana HedgpethReporter covering local breaking newsEmailEmailBioBioFollowFollowNovember 29, 2019 at 7:23 AM ESTTwo pedestrians were struck by a vehicle Thursday night in Wheaton.Montgomery County Fire officials said in a Twitter message that a father and his son were hit around 11:30 p.m. near Blueridge and Amherst avenues. The child's age was not immediately disclosed.They were transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.It was not immediately clear whether the vehicle that struck the two pedestrians stayed on the scene.Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local newsADADcomments0 CommentshomeHomeshareShareShare on FacebookEmail this linkShare on TwitterShare on PinterestShare on LinkedIncomment0Today's HeadlinesFree daily updates delivered just for youBy signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy