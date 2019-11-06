The victims included the 17-year-old woman who was taken to a hospital, where she later died, and two men who are 26 years old, according to police. The men were taken to a hospital, and police said they're “expected to survive their injuries.”

The name of the teenager who died was not released by authorities because of a Virginia law that prohibits the public from knowing the names of juvenile crime victims.

Police said two suspects fled the area in a vehicle and a search ensued. Police said they found the abandoned vehicle near Fir Court in Woodbridge, and after a search involving police K-9 units and a helicopter, two suspects were found at their home on Brentwood Court. They were arrested without incident.

The two people arrested are Jennifer Janeth Mejia-Recillas, 19, and Enrique Miguel Stock, 20, both of Woodbridge.

Police said Mejia-Recillas faces one count of murder, along with other charges, and Stock faces one charge of accessory after the fact and two counts of assault and battery. They are being held without bond, police said.

This is the 12th homicide this year in Prince William, according to a tracking done by The Washington Post.

