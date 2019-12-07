The injuries to the woman and the man appeared to be minor, Piringer said. He said the man was taken to a hospital.

The fire was reported about 10:15 p.m. in a single-family house in the 2000 block of Prichard Road, Piringer said. It apparently originated in an upstairs bedroom of the split level structure.

The woman was rescued from the basement and the man from the upper floor of the house, Piringer said. The dog was also on the second floor.

No cause could be learned immediately.

The house is just west of Wheaton Forest Local Park, and between Georgia Avenue and Route 193.

Mostly white, with a brown patch around one eye, the dog appeared to be a terrier breed. Its name and exact lineage were not known. A photograph showed it outside the house, standing calmly next to a rescue worker.

