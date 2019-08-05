U.S. Park Police have identified two people who died last month when a vehicle struck them while they sat on a park bench in downtown Washington.

Thomas Dwight Spriggs, 42, and Jesus Antonio Llanes-Datil, 63, were in James Monroe Park around 11:30 p.m. on July 10 when an SUV veered off the road and hit them, officials said. They died at the scene.

The men didn’t appear to have fixed addresses, police said.

An initial investigation showed speed to be a factor in the crash, said spokesman Sgt. Eduardo Delgado. The SUV driver was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Toxicology results are pending.

Two weeks after the crash, a memorial for the two men sprouted at the park, which is a few blocks from the Foggy Bottom Metro station at Pennsylvania Avenue and 21st Street NW. A white cutout of two pedestrians, flowers and a sign that read “2 PEOPLE WERE KILLED HERE BY A DRIVER” stood where the bench used to be.

