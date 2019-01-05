A man and a woman were found dead Saturday morning inside a small house that burned in Southeast Washington, according to the D.C. fire department.

Authorities did not identify the victims. Both were found on the first floor of the single-story house in the 3300 block of Ely Place SE, according to Vito Maggiolo, a spokesman for the D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services department.

Maggiolo said the victims “may have suffered injuries prior to the fire.” Investigators from the fire department and D.C. police were on the scene.

Firefighters were called to the house about 6:20 a.m. The department’s Twitter account described the dwelling as a wood frame house and said there was fire in the basement and on the first floor.

One firefighter fell through the first floor and was rescued. Maggiolo said the firefighter was not injured. The fire went to two alarms and was placed under control around 7:30 a.m.

The house is located in the Greenway neighborhood, which is along the Anacostia Freeway about halfway between East Capitol Street and Pennsylvania Avenue.

Maggiolo said that around the same time, another smaller fire was reported in a house on D Street Southeast, around the corner from Ely Place. The spokesman said officials are trying to determine if the two fires are related.