A man and woman were found dead in a bedroom at a home in Clinton, Md., police said. (Prince George's County Police)

A man and a woman were found dead inside a bedroom of a home in Prince George’s County, police said.

Few details were immediately known. Officials said they went to the home around 10:10 p.m. Monday in the 5800 block of E. Boniwood Turn in Clinton. They found the two of them lying in a bedroom, with “trauma to the body,” police said in a Twitter message. They were pronounced dead on the scene.

Police did not release their names, as they are still working to contact their relatives.

Read more:

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news