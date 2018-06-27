Two people were transported to area hospitals after they suffered injuries from an electrical shock at MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Md.

Few details were immediately available as to how they got hurt. The incident happened just before midnight, according to a Twitter message posted by Mark Brady, a spokesman for the Prince George’s County Fire Department.

He said one person has critical, life-threatening injuries and the other has non-life-threatening injuries.

MGM is a resort that has dining, entertainment, stores and a casino. It sits on the banks of the Potomac River.