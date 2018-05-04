Two people in their 20s were killed after the car they were in crashed near Interstate 495 and Eisenhower Avenue in Springfield, Va., police said.

The crash happened around 12:16 a.m. Friday on an exit ramp from the westbound side of I-495 and Eisenhower Avenue, according to Virginia State Police. A trooper found an overturned 2013 Nissan Sentra, and investigators believe the car ran off the side of the road after speeding when it took the exit ramp. It then struck a Jersey wall before it flipped.

The two killed have been identified as Leon M. Johnson, 22, who was driving the vehicle, and Alysha J. Battle, 20, a passenger. They are both from Alexandria.

The crash remains under investigation, according to police.