Two others in the vehicle, including a 2-year-old girl, were also taken to a hospital after the wounded driver lost control of the vehicle and it crashed into a Jersey barrier, police said.
Dustin Sternbeck, a spokesman for D.C. police, said the child and other occupant were being examined as a precaution.
The gunfire, reported shortly before 10:20 a.m., came from someone in another vehicle. A motive has not been determined, and no arrest has been made.
The vehicle that was struck was being driven southbound. The shooting occurred between the exit to Howard Road and the Suitland Parkway.
“It is yet another instance where somebody is indiscriminately firing a firearm in the direction of the a child in the District,” Sternbeck said.