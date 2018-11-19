Two people were hurt in a crash and hit-and-run incident Sunday night in Maryland.

Montgomery County Police said the incident happened just after 10 p.m. near Muncaster Road and Beechdale Court in the Derwood area.

An initial investigation found that a 2006 Chevrolet Cobalt was headed south on Muncaster Road when it crashed on the side of the road. It is not immediately clear how or why it crashed.

One of the people in the car got out and was then hit by a dark-colored Ford Mustang.

Police said the Mustang fled. The two people in the Cobalt were taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call 240-773-6620.