Two people were hurt after the car they were in went off the road and crashed near the Barry Farm community in the District, officials said.

The incident happened late Sunday night along the Suitland Parkway near Firth Sterling Avenue SE.

At least one person suffered critical injuries and another person suffered serious injuries, according to the D.C. Fire department. Both were taken to area hospitals.

No further details were available at this time as to what may have caused the crash.