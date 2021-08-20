By Dana HedgpethToday at 1:05 p.m. EDTBy Dana HedgpethToday at 1:05 p.m. EDTShareTwo people are dead in Northern Virginia in what detectives are calling homicides.Fairfax County Police said around 11 a.m. Friday on Twitter that two adults were found dead inside a home in the 6100 block of Eagle Landing Road in the Burke area.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightPolice provided few details, and the case remains under investigation.Names of the deceased were not immediately released, pending notification of their families. GiftOutlineGift ArticleToday's HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.