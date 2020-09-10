By Dana HedgpethcloseDana HedgpethReporter covering local breaking newsEmailEmailBioBioFollowFollowSeptember 10, 2020 at 6:54 AM EDTTwo people were killed in a crash in Gaithersburg.The incident happened at 6:37 p.m. Wednesday on Muddy Branch Road near W. Deer Park Road, according to Montgomery County Police.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightFew details were immediately available, and the victims’ names were not immediately released, pending the notification of their families.The crash remains under investigation, according to police. Today’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy PolicyComments are not available on this story.Share your feedback by emailing the author. Have a question about our comment policies? Review our guidelines or contact the commenting team here.