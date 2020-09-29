An initial investigation found that a Ford Fusion was headed west on Freemans Ford Road and going “at a high rate of speed,” according to police. The driver of the Ford crossed the double solid centerline of the road, police said, to pass a vehicle in front of it and then hit a Honda Accord head-on.
Police said the Ford then went off the road and flipped over.
Officials said the driver of the Ford, who is 19, suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital. He was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, according to police.
Two passengers in the Ford died at the scene, police said. One was later identified as Kathya C. Alfaro-Fuentes, 19, of Warrenton, Va. Police said she was wearing a seat belt.
The other passenger who was killed, Jamal J. Lambert, 20, of Bealeton, Va., was ejected from the vehicle. He was not wearing a seat belt.
Authorities said the driver of the Honda suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital. She was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, police said.
Two passengers in the Honda, a man and a teenager, suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash and were taken to a hospital, police said. They were also wearing seat belts.
Officials said charges are pending against the driver of the Ford.