An initial investigation found that a Ford Fusion was headed west on Freemans Ford Road and going “at a high rate of speed,” according to police. The driver of the Ford crossed the double solid centerline of the road, police said, to pass a vehicle in front of it and then hit a Honda Accord head-on.

AD

Police said the Ford then went off the road and flipped over.

Officials said the driver of the Ford, who is 19, suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital. He was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, according to police.

AD

Two passengers in the Ford died at the scene, police said. One was later identified as Kathya C. Alfaro-Fuentes, 19, of Warrenton, Va. Police said she was wearing a seat belt.

The other passenger who was killed, Jamal J. Lambert, 20, of Bealeton, Va., was ejected from the vehicle. He was not wearing a seat belt.

Authorities said the driver of the Honda suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital. She was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, police said.

Two passengers in the Honda, a man and a teenager, suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash and were taken to a hospital, police said. They were also wearing seat belts.