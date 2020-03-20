Two people are dead in crashes in Montgomery and Prince George’s counties.

Prince George’s County police said one person died in a crash just after midnight Friday along the 6600 block of Old Landover Road near John Hanson Highway in the Hyattsville area.

The victim’s name was not immediately released, pending notification of family.

Police said an initial investigation found that a vehicle went off Old Landover Road and hit a building. The driver was pronounced dead on the scene, according to police.

In Montgomery County, a pedestrian was killed around 12:30 p.m. Thursday near New Hampshire Avenue and McCeney Avenue in the White Oak area.

Montgomery County Police said that an initial investigation found that a 2002 Toyota Camry was headed south on New Hampshire Avenue and was making a turn when it went off the road, hit a stop sign, went up a sidewalk and struck a pedestrian.

Police said the pedestrian was taken to a hospital where he died. He was identified as David Rafael Velasquez, 65, of Silver Spring.

The driver — a 17-year-old man — was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.