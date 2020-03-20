Police said an initial investigation found that a vehicle went off Old Landover Road and hit a building. The driver was pronounced dead on the scene, according to police.
In Montgomery County, a pedestrian was killed around 12:30 p.m. Thursday near New Hampshire Avenue and McCeney Avenue in the White Oak area.
Montgomery County Police said that an initial investigation found that a 2002 Toyota Camry was headed south on New Hampshire Avenue and was making a turn when it went off the road, hit a stop sign, went up a sidewalk and struck a pedestrian.
Police said the pedestrian was taken to a hospital where he died. He was identified as David Rafael Velasquez, 65, of Silver Spring.
The driver — a 17-year-old man — was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.