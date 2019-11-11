The driver stayed on the scene, and the cause of the crash is under investigation. State police officials did not immediately release the woman’s name, pending the notification of her family. They said no charges have been filed against the driver.

AD

In another fatal incident, a passenger was killed around 2 a.m. Sunday after a vehicle went off the road along Riggs Road near Avalon Place in the Chillum area and struck a utility pole, according to Prince George’s County Police.

AD

The driver and passenger were taken to an area hospital, where the passenger was pronounced dead, police said. The driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The victim’s name was not immediately released, pending the notification of family. The cause of the crash is also under investigation, officials said.

AD