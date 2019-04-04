Two people were killed in a shooting Thursday evening in the Deanwood neighborhood of Northeast Washington, police said. A third person was discovered in a vehicle less than a mile away, suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg, and was transported to a hospital.

The double homicide occurred on the 4900 block of Nash Street NE around 8:30 p.m., according to police. The surviving shooting victim, an adult male, was found in the 900 block of 44th Street NE.

Police were investigating whether the two crime scenes were connected and had not yet determined a motive, according to D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham.

By 10:30 p.m., Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) and Newsham were giving remarks at the deadly scene, assuring the community they would investigate the killings.

Police had not identified the two deceased male victims and had not yet revealed whether they are juveniles or adults. The homicides occurred next to Ron Brown High School near the Deanwood Metro station.

“We don’t know a motive right now,” Newsham said. “We’ll see if there are any cameras in the area or if there are any folks who may have witnessed something up here in the area.”

The double homicides mark the 41st and 42nd killings in the District this year — an increase from 33 deaths over the same time period last year. Police have said shootings have become more lethal over the past year.

Bowser called the shootings Thursday evening an act of “senseless gun violence” and called on residents to come forward if they know anything.

“We are very concerned,” Bowser said. “We had a spring night definitely interrupted in this neighborhood.”

