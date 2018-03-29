Two people were shot after a dispute at a restaurant at National Harbor in Prince George’s County, police said.

The incident happened about 12:40 a.m. Thursday at Cadillac Ranch on Fleet Street at the popular shopping and retail complex in the Fort Washington, Md., area, according to authorities.

Police said the suspect was a patron at the restaurant and a verbal dispute broke out and then shots were fired. The two victims were struck in the upper body. The suspect fled on foot but was quickly caught by police, they said.

The two victims were taken to a hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening, according to police, and a man who is said to be the suspect was taken into custody. He has not been charged, so his name was not released, police said.

WUSA9 reported that, according to witnesses at the restaurant, it was karaoke night at the restaurant and bar and that the suspect had a dispute about his bill. Witnesses also told WUSA9 that the two people who were shot were security guards.

Police said they could not confirm that, but they said the two people were not police officers.