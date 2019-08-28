Two people were shot at an office building in Crystal City just before noon Wednesday, according to police.

Multiple 911 calls described a person coming into the building on the 1500 block of Crystal Drive in Arlington County. Two people suffered gunshot wounds and were taken to a hospital in critical but stable condition, according to Arlington police.

Police said all parties involved have been identified and that they do not believe there is “any active threat to the building.” No suspect or victims have been named.

Booz Allen Hamilton also has space in the large office building that occupies much of the block, as does the scientific research company Batelle and the National Waste & Recycling Association, a trade group.

