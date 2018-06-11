House fires are almost always calamities, and the one that broke out Sunday in Northeast Washington was not the exception. All the people in the house escaped uninjured, but not all the animals were so fortunate, according to the D.C. fire department account.

The fire broke out around 8 a.m. in the basement of a row house in the 500 block of 43rd Place, according to the department. The human occupants were taken in by neighbors, the fire department said.

One cat died. But firefighters succeeded in saving two other pets. A black, curly-haired dog named Sheeba was revived. Sheeba was returned to its owner, the fire department said.

A second cat. named Mousie, was also saved. Mousie was placed in the hands of the Humane Rescue Alliance, the city’s animal welfare agency for additional treatment, according to the fire department. Mousie resembled a brown/black tabby.

In reviving Sheeba and Mousie, firefighters used oxygen masks designed specially for animals, the fire department said.

No cause for the fire could be learned.



Two pets received oxygen after rowhouse fire Sunday. (DC fire department photo)