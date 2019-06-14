A shipment of marijuana seized at Dulles International Airport this month amounted to 325 grams, authorities said. The shipment seized this week, according to Customs and Border Protection, was different.

But not very different. The amount, CBP said, was 326 grams.

The agency said the marijuana was hidden in the same number of tins, packed in the same number of parcels, and sent again to three different addresses in Belgium.

In the course of an “outbound inspection,” officials said in a statement, the agency’s officers found the marijuana Tuesday in three parcels shipped from West Hollywood, Calif.

The 325-gram shipment was intercepted at Dulles on June 2, the statement said.

Sufficient similarities existed between the two shipments to prompt a CBP official to cite the saying attributed to the oft-quoted baseball catcher Yogi Berra.

Said Casey Durst, CBP’s field operations director in Baltimore. “It’s like deja vu all over again.”

The one-gram disparity between the two shipments could not be immediately explained.

