Two Prince George’s County police officers were arrested in unrelated incidents in Florida over the weekend.

Officer Steven Pascal was arrested at Miami International Airport on a warrant related to a case in Anne Arundel County, Prince George’s County police spokeswoman Jennifer Donelan said.

While Pascal was traveling, a court commissioner issued an arrest warrant after his girlfriend filed a report concerning an alleged incident, Anne Arundel County police said.

Pascal is awaiting extradition, Donelan said.

In a separate incident, Officer Charles Williams Jr. was arrested by Miami Beach police early Monday and charged with resisting an officer, according to an incident report.

Officers responded to a scene of a large fight about 2:30 a.m., and Williams “bypassed all of their verbal instructions and presented a police officer’s badge,” Miami Beach police said. Officers asked Williams to step away and leave, but he ignored officers and approached a woman who had been arrested, the report stated.

He then “took and aggressive fighting stance” and again stated he was a police officer, the report said. An officer then took down Williams and placed him in custody.

Both officers will be suspended when they return to Maryland, and Prince George’s police will launch internal investigations, Donelan said.