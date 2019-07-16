Two people were rescued by an off-duty firefighter and a police sergeant from a burning house in the Colesville, Md., area. (Montgomery County Fire)

An off-duty firefighter and a police sergeant helped rescue two people from a burning home in Colesville, Md.

The fire broke out at a home on Stanley Lane, just off Bregman Road. No one was seriously injured, according to Pete Piringer, a spokesman for the Montgomery County Fire department.

Piringer said those inside the home were rescued by an off-duty firefighter who was on the way to work and a police sergeant.

Some roads in the area, including part of New Hampshire Avenue, are closed as crews are on the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

