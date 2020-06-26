By Martin Weil closeMartin WeilLocal reporterEmailEmailBioBioFollowFollowJune 26, 2020 at 11:22 PM EDTTwo apartment house residents were critically injured Friday night in a blaze at a building in the U Street NW corridor in Washington, the D.C. fire department said.The fire broke out about 9 p.m. at a high-rise building in the 2000 block of 15th Street NW, according to the fire department. The flames were confined to one apartment, the department said.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightThe cause of the fire was not immediately known. Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local newsToday’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy PolicyComments are not available on this story.Share your feedback by emailing the author. Have a question about our comment policies? Review our guidelines or contact the commenting team here.