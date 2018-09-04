A masked man showed a gun and tried to rob a store in Loudoun County, but a sheriff’s deputy interrupted him, the sheriff’s office said. (Leesburg sheriff’s office photo)

Two convenience stores in Leesburg were robbed early Monday, but a third and similar robbery was interrupted in Loudoun County by the arrival of a sheriff’s deputy, according to authorities.

According to the county sheriff’s office, the deputy was on an assignment to check convenience stories after the Leesburg robberies were reported. Leesburg is a town within Loudoun, with its own police.

In Leesburg, the first of the robberies occurred at a 7-Eleven store about 2:40 a.m. in the 100 block of Dry Mill Road SW, Leesburg police said.. About 15 minutes later, according to Leesburg police, another 7-Eleven was robbed, in the 700 block of Fieldstone Drive.

In each of those cases, a robber wearing a mask implied that he had a weapon and demanded money. Leesburg police described both incidents as armed robberies and said they think the same person committed both.

It was about 30 minutes after the second robbery in Leesburg that a would-be robber entered the 7-Eleven in the 46100 block of Woodshire Drive in the Sterling area of the county, the sheriff’s office said.

The robber showed a gun and demanded money.

But as he was trying to take the cash, the sheriff’s office said, the deputy arrived at the store. He was there to guard against just such a possibility. The deputy was one of several sent to check convenience stores after the earlier robberies.

On seeing the deputy show up at the store in a car, the would-be robber bolted out the door and the deputy ran after him, the sheriff’s office said.

Near Gentry Drive, the would-be robber got into a waiting car, which sped off, the sheriff’s office said. The vehicle was described as a light-colored four-door sedan.

The would-be robber was described by the sheriff’s office as black and male, with a thin build. He was wearing a grey ski mask, a black sweatshirt with a Nike Air Jordan logo and black pants and shoes, the sheriff’s office said.