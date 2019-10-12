About 1,100 unarmed robberies have been reported so far this year in the District, but two that occurred Saturday had so much in common as to stand out for that reason alone.

Each occurred at a fairly prominent spot in the District. The items taken and the way they were taken also resembled each other.

And the means used to get away were about the same: bicycles and a scooter.

With the increased availability of shared bicycles and shared scooters, an increasing number of anecdotal accounts of crimes seem to include such items in their description of events.

Few ever duplicate each other precisely. Although the two robberies reported Saturday had much in common, they were not identical.

In what appeared to be the later of the two, the victim was seated outdoors in the 1000 block of H Street NE, in the prominent entertainment corridor, around 7 p.m. when someone came along and “snatched his iPhone from his hand,” the police said.

Then police said, the robber rode off “on a Capital Bikeshare bike.”

In the other robbery, at about 5 p.m., the location was the 1300 block of East Capitol Street NE, at the eastern edge of Capitol Hill.

In that robbery, the victim, described as a juvenile, was walking with his mother. He, too, held his phone in his hand, police said. It, too, was snatched away, according to a police account.

In that incident, police said, they were looking for five youths, one on a scooter and the others on bicycles.

Descriptions differed in both incidents, and it was unclear whether any of the same robbers were involved.

